All-Pro team: Packers, Badgers alumni claim 5 spots

Three Green Bay Packers were named to the Associated Press' NFL All-Pro Team this season – including wide receiver Davante Adams, who was one of five unanimous selections.

Joining Adams are quarterback Aaron Rodgers and newcomer De'Vondre Campbell who, in his first year with the Packers, missed the Pro Bowl roster at linebacker despite his All-Pro nod.

Adams set the Packers' single-season receiving yards record with 1,553 in his eighth pro season. He scored 11 touchdowns, too, en route to his second All-Pro team.

In his 17th season, Rodgers earned his fourth All-Pro honor by throwing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns and a league-low seven interceptions among qualified passers. The Packers had the NFL's best regular-season record, Rodgers starting all but one game, which they lost.

Campbell's first All-Pro selection comes in his first year with Green Bay after playing five seasons elsewhere. His 146 tackles shattered his previous career-high. He also had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on the year along with two sacks.

Outside of Green Bay, a pair of Wisconsin Badgers alumni were honored with unanimous selections. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt made the roster.

It was Watt's third time being named a first-team AP All-Pro in his five NFL seasons. He tied the NFL record for sacks with 22 1/2.

"Obviously, it’s an honor to be recognized, and it wouldn’t be possible without my coaches and incredible teammates, but the awards and accolades aren’t what drives me," said Watt, whose Steelers play at Kansas City on Sunday. "It’s competing with and for them, this franchise, and this city, that drives me. My coaches and teammates are the people that put me in a position to make splash, help us win, and this recognition honestly doesn’t come without them."

This was Taylor's first selection; he is in his second season. Taylor was the top rusher by a landslide with 1,811 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground, two as a receiver.

The full first-team All-Pro roster is as follows:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor (unanimous), Indianapolis

Tight End: Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide Receivers: Davante Adams, Green Bay (unanimous); Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (unanimous); Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

Left Tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh (unanimous); Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (unanimous); Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay

Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties: Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter: A.J. Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner: Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Punt Returner: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore

The Packers, Colts, Ravens, Rams and Cowboys each had three All-Pros. There's an even breakdown by conference of 14 apiece.

The Associated Press' Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

