Packers' Aaron Jones says 'everybody has bought in' to Coach LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers head into their bye week sitting at 4-0 atop the NFC North after their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with running back Aaron Jones to discuss Matt LaFleur's hot start and the continued absence of fans at Lambeau Field.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Alright. Aaron, the Packers offense, you guys are the highest-scoring team in the league, just almost putting up almost 38 points in each game. What have you really learned about this offense about a month into the season?"

Aaron Jones: "Everything that we kind of already knew, that we have all the weapons that we need in the offense. This offseason, taking a deep dive was really going to help us, and we’ve came out on a good foot and, you know, it’s a lot we can improve on, and we’ll continue to work."

Lily Zhao: "Well, I know you and Jamaal Williams were in a couple packages where you both were on the field together. Did you just love implementing that into the game, and will we see more of that down the stretch?"

Aaron Jones: "Definitely. It’s a lot of fun anytime I can get on the field with Jamaal. I think we both bring a lot of versatility to the game. We keep defenses guessing when we’re both on the field, and I think we’re both playmakers. It’s a lot of fun being out there with him and, you know, hearing him talk. Usually, we’re not on the field together, so I hear him talking trash on the sidelines, so to be out there with him, it really gets me going. It’s fun for me."

Lily Zhao: "We’ve talked about Aaron Rodgers’ hot start, but what have you really thought of Matt LaFleur and what he’s done? He’s 17-3 in the regular season his first year and quarter of the season. How important is he to your team?"

Aaron Jones: "He’s a huge piece for us. He does a great job of play-calling, making sure everybody comes in ready to work every day. We know what it takes in this league, and he makes sure we know what it takes. Every day, we gotta come ready to work and be prepared. No excuses. Everybody’s bought in, and Coach LaFleur, he’s our guy. We love playing for him."

Lily Zhao: "The Packers announced (Tuesday, Oct. 6) that they’re going to be put an indefinite hold on having fans come to Lambeau Field just because of the state of Brown County, and Green Bay really becoming the number 1 hot spot for COVID. What are your thoughts on that, that we probably won’t see fans inside Lambeau for a while?"

Aaron Jones: "It’s sad, you know. I love having the fans here at Lambeau. I feel like we have a home-field advantage without them, but even more with them, so please mask up. Wear your mask so we can get you guys back in the stadium. We miss having you guys there as much as you guys miss being there, so please help us out in that way so we can get the juice back in there."