Packers' Aaron Jones reflects on 'best moment of his career'

The Packers 35-17 win over the Lions on Monday was not only a relief to Green Bay fans, but it was a moment that Aaron Jones will never forget.

"Probably the best moment in my career I would rank it," said Jones. "We just needed to get that win first home game back in Lambeau with the fans. So everything about it was special."

Jones scored four touchdowns, three through the air, as the Packers captureds their first win of the season.

With family in the stands to witness his great performance, Jones was over the moon.

He may be even more excited to help boost his team's confidence moving into their game with the 49ers.

"Any time you you get a win, you get things back rolling and part of your brand of football is to give the team confidence," Jones said. "We needed that coming off of week one where we didn't perform the way we wanted to. We didn't come out with any energy."

Although Green Bay is on a short week and it has one of the best defenses standing in its way, Jones is treating it like any other game.

"It's just the next football game on the schedule," said Jones. "You have to be ready to play whenever it's time to play. No excuses so it's just another game on the schedule."