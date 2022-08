Packers cuts, 53-man roster released ahead of regular season

article

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, Aug. 30 announced their initial 53-man roster, making final cuts before the regular season kicks off on Sept. 11.

Offense

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Running Back: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon

Wide Receiver: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure

Tight End: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis

Offensive Line: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Jake Hanson, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, Rasheed Walker

Defense

Defensive Line: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, T.J. Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford

Outside Linebacker: Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Tipa Galeai, Kingsley Enagbare, Jonathan Garvin

Inside Linebacker: De'Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie

Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles

Safety: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Dallin Leavitt, Tariq Carpenter, Micah Abernathy

Special Teams

Kicker: Mason Crosby

Punter: Pat O'Donnell

Long Snapper: Jack Coco

To reach the 53-player limit, the team released 20 players and waived six with injury designations.

Released: quarterback Danny Etling; running backs Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and Dexter Williams; wide receivers Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham; tight end Sal Cannella; offensive linemen Caleb Jones and Michal Menet; defensive linemen Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton; outside linebackers Kobe Jones and La'Darius Hamilton; inside linebackers Ray Wilborn and Ty Summers; cornerbacks Rico Gafford, Kabion Ento and Kiondre Thomas; safety De'Vante Cross; kicker Ramiz Ahmed

Waived/injured: wide receiver Ishmael Hyman; tight ends Nate Becker and Alize Mack; defensive lineman Akial Byers; safeties Shawn Davis and Innis Gaines

Running back Kylin Hill is on the physically unable to perform list.

The Packers are allowed to bring cut players back to the practice squad, which is not part of the 53-man roster. The 16-player practice squad, the team said, can start being filled out once players clear waivers Wednesday.