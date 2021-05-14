Oak Creek pitcher hopes to take Big Ten mound

Oak Creek High School's Hailey Griffin is comfortable on the mound and in the pen – pig pen that is. Now, the all-conference senior softball player is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Griffin started playing softball in middle school and realized she wanted to focus on pitching. She started taking lessons, got better and gained speed – catching attention from colleges.

She moved to Wisconsin from Madison, Indiana and hopes to play softball at Indiana University or another Big Ten university – and maybe after, hopefully, go pro.

Off the mound, Griffin likes to crochet, does 4H and shows pigs.