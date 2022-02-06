Nicolet swimmer chasing records of Olympic 'legend'

One Nicolet sophomore is chasing an Olympic gold medalist's records all while creating a legacy of his own.

That's what makes Jack Sullivan this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I first got into swimming through the Nicolet Knights Junior Knights program here at Nicolet," said Sullivan. "What made me want to get into swimming was probably just because my older sister did it. Since my sister was doing it, I basically just started doing it too."

As a freshman, Sullivan won gold at state in the 200-meter freestyle and placed third in the 100-meter backstroke.

"I was always confident in how I'd be able to swim, and I was always looking for state and how I'd be able to swim there, and I always knew I'd be able to swim well," Sullivan said. "But I don't think anyone really expected how well I would swim."

With his times finding their way into the school's record books, one name remains in front of his: Garrett Weber-Gale.

Weber-Gale won two Olympic gold medals at the 2008 Summer Games, and he owns most of the Nicolet records.

"Probably one of my greatest motivations has been Garrett Webber-Gale and his record in a couple of different events here at Nicolet," said Sullivan. "It really inspires me every time I practice because I know that I'm going to want to break those records, and it makes me want to get faster and better each day. He's kind of like one of the legends, probably the legend of Nicolet swimming. I think he's an inspiration for everyone basically to just try and get as good as he is."

Sullivan plans to continue swimming at the collegiate level, but he still has three more potential swims at state, and he wants to make the most of them.