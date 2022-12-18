New Berlin Eisenhower senior determined to raise banners

She set the school volleyball record by eclipsing 1,000 kills and helped the Lions win their first regional championship, but her passion is with another sport.

That's what makes New Berlin Eisenhower's Lexi Bugajski this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I have two older siblings who participated in basketball," said Bugajski. "My older sister was my role model ever since I could remember."

Bugajski's basketball career started early in her life and she wanted to be just like her older sister.

"When I was younger, she probably got a little annoyed with me trying to follow everything she did," she said.

Bugajski won state titles in her youth programs, and the success did not stop with hoops.

"Volleyball follows a similar path as basketball," Bugajski said. "Definitely for the past 14 years of my life it was Ying and Yang but since I have committed for basketball I have found a definite passion."

And her passion will take her to North Carolina after graduation.

Bugajski committed to Appalachian State to play basketball.

Lexi is a member of both the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, and this summer she will travel to Guatemala and Belize as part of a Spanish emersion trip.