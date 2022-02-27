New Berlin Eisenhower senior turning athletics into art

Maya Anderson is a leader of champions, and she wants to show everyone how athletics can be a work of art.

That's what makes the New Berlin Eisenhower senior this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I really think dance is something special because it is an athletic ability as well as an art you use to express yourself," said Anderson. "So the combination between those two things really just made me fall in love with it."

Anderson began dancing when she was two years old, and she has been on the varsity dance team for all four years of high school and has been part of the program since middle school.

"I think when we are out there on the floor performing in front of people, it is just amazing to know that everyone is just seeing all of the hard work that we have put in to it throughout the whole season," Anderson said. "We only get two minutes to show what we have done for eight months of our season."

Anderson and her team captured double state titles for the third straight year, taking first in both pom and jazz.

"Yeah, I definitely think this is a legacy that will be left in Ike dance history," said Anderson. "Girls who come to this program now will know that when they try out for this team that they are going to strive for the same things that we have accomplished."