NCAA Tournament: Badgers fans gear up for game day

The countdown to tipoff at Fiserv Forum was on as Wisconsin Badgers fans got a close-up look at the team Thursday, March 17.

The afternoon's practice open to the public, and Good City Brewing was packed with red as fans soaked up every moment of March Madness in Milwaukee.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum

"The Badgers look wonderful. We followed them all year," fan Wayne Kestner said.

Wisconsin's own in the home of Milwaukee's team, fans were invited to watch the practice for free and given a chance to see the team and Fiserv Forum.

"This was a good opportunity to come and see it, and it’s gorgeous," said fan Sandy Kestner. "We’re so proud of Milwaukee and all the things that they’ve accomplished in the last 10 years."

"I never watched a Badger game before, so I think it’d be very exciting to see the players kind of close up," 11-year-old Caleb Jensen said.

Once practice wrapped up, the party moved to Good City Brewing for happy hour. Bucky Badger and the Badgers' band taught the Deer District their moves ahead of game day. Fans hope to keep dancing all the way to the national championship.

"I’m a huge Badger basketball fan," said Bob Ferris. "They’re going to go far in the tournament I think."

The Badgers play Colgate at 8:50 p.m. Friday, March 18. For those who don't have a ticket, it's safe to assume there will be many fellow Badgers fans to watch with in and around the Deer District.

