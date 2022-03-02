NASCAR Cup Series at Road America returns with Kwik Trip 250

article

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Road America over the Fourth of July holiday weekend for the Kwik Trip 250 on Sunday, July 3.

Fans are encouraged to get tickets and reserve camping early; Road America officials expect another sizable crowd. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. CT, and NASCAR's top stars will battle 62 laps – 250 miles – on the storied four-mile, 14-turn road circuit.

The NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 on July 3 will be joined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 on July 2. The event will also be bolstered by the Trans Am Series by Pirelli and the Mazda MX-5 Cup, which will host multiple races during the weekend.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch NASCAR's future stars, such as Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Erik Jones, battle it out with superstars such as Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and 2021 Road America Winner Chase Elliott.

Before Road America's season is in full swing, several NASCAR Cup Watch Parties are already planned. Fans are encouraged to join Road America at local NASCAR bars to watch select NASCAR Cup Series races for a chance at winning two weekend passes for the Kwik Trip 250 and Henry 180. The first NASCAR Cup Watch Party is on March 6, and additional details and dates for each NASCAR Cup Watch Party are available on Road America's website.

Kids 16 and under get free general admission to all Road America season racing events with a paying adult at the gate, even for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Road America also wants to remind fans that off-site parking will be free, and a shuttle will be available both to and from the track on race day. Anyone expecting to park on the grounds should get their tickets and parking early, as parking on race day (Sunday Only) will sell out.

Ticket prices vary by day, starting at $30. Additional VIP experiences are also available at the Turn 14 Experience and the Tufte Center. Visit Road America's website for tickets – available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

