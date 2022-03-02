MCTS extends temporary suspension of 7 Freeway Flyers

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced Wednesday, March 2 that it will extend the temporary suspension of Freeway Flyer Routes 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, and 79. The one exception is Route 143, which will restart service on March 7, as required by a contract with Ozaukee County.



"We were hopeful we could resume Freeway Flyer service on March 7," said MCTS Marketing and Communications Director Kristina Hoffman. "However, though we are actively recruiting new bus operators, we still face operational challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic; many downtown businesses have gone to a hybrid schedule, and supply-chain issues continue to impact bus maintenance."



Freeway Flyers are buses that operate primarily between Park & Ride lots and downtown Milwaukee on weekday mornings and afternoons. The following routes will remain suspended until further notice:

University routes 40U, 44U, and 49U are not affected and will continue as scheduled.

"Prior to the suspension in January, ridership on Freeway Flyers was down by 90 percent compared to pre-COVID levels. It is unfortunate that we will need to continue to impact this small but dedicated group of Freeway Flyer riders."