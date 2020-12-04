Muskego swimmer makes splash at state level, to swim in college

Muskego High School swimmer Erin Szczupakiewicz is a four-time, state varsity qualifier. Now, she's a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Szczupakiewicz has three older siblings who also all swam. So what is her first swimming memory?

"It was kind of inevitable that I would get thrown in. I was five," Szczupakiewicz said.

Szczupakiewicz tried gymnastics at one point, but said she's "not good on land sports."

The senior has committed to swim for the University of Miami in Ohio, where her oldest sister swam.

"It's kind of cool that the youngest and the oldest get to go there and keep it in the family, said Szczupakiewicz.

Szczupakiewicz made state as a freshman in all of her events and podiumed in two of them. She podiumed in those events again as a sophomore and as a junior.

Outside of the pool, Szczupakiewicz is a member of the National Honor Society, volunteers and cares for her two dogs.