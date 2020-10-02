Muskego football player chasing 3rd state championship

Muskego High School senior Kyle Mason has been playing football for most of his life. Now, he is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Mason moved to Wisconsin from Minnesota in first grade and has been playing football since.

He describes himself as a "rough guy" who has been physical his entire life. Aside from the gridiron, Mason likes rugby and has played baseball ad wrestled.

A two-time state champion already, Mason said he and his class hope to accomplish even more -- a third state championship.

With hopes to play college football, he loves the outdoors and hunting, aspiring to become a game warden.

