Murphy: Over 80% of Packers' season ticket holders opt out for upcoming season

Even if fans are allowed inside Lambeau Field this season, the Green Bay Packers would likely be playing before some new faces. More than 80% of season ticket holders decided to opt-out of their ticket chances for the 2020 season, according to team President and CEO Mark Murphy.

Murphy made the announcement in an interview posted to Packers.com on Saturday, Aug. 15.

"We had sent a survey out to all our season ticket holders, and just over 80% opted out," said Murphy. "I think the fact that that high a percentage of our fans were not comfortable was a factor that weighed into my thinking."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the chance of playing before a reduced-capacity crowd, the team could not guarantee the usual number of seats for home games.

On Aug. 6, the team announced that no fans would be allowed at the first two home games of the season. As a result, the earliest fans would be allowed at Lambeau Field would be Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL also canceled all preseason contests due to the pandemic.

Murphy said in July that if fans are allowed at all during the season, he expects no more than 10,000-12,000 due to social distancing practices. Lambeau Field seats more than 81,000.

The team did recently reopened Titletown and Lambeau Field's atrium businesses, including the team pro shop.