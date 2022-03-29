MLB lockout presented challenges to Brewers this offseason

article

Routine, routine, routine, that’s what the players are used to when it comes to baseball, even in the offseason. But this past offseason, a very different animal.

"I think guys, as a whole, figured it would be delayed," said Jace Peterson. "There would be some type of difference, not the normal spring they were used to seeing."

Because of Major League Baseball’s lockout, spring training’s start came 25 days later than originally scheduled, something Peterson expected.

"I never really felt like we were in jeopardy of missing a season," Peterson said.

For outfielder Hunter Renfroe, the lockout presented new challenges as he had signed with the Brewers right before it went into effect.

"Obviously, it sucked not being able to talk to anybody with the coaching staff or front office," said Renfroe.

"This is my first camp out in Arizona," said Mike Brosseau. "So, I actually got out here the beginning of February. Just trying to get the lay of the land."

Another newcomer to the Crew is Brosseau, who like many made the most of the delay to the start of spring training.

"I think it was a pretty good understanding around the league that when something did get settled it was kind of going to be a pickup get ready to go type thing and the last thing I wanted to do was get rushed," Brosseau said.

A number of players on the Brewers took the same approach by working out together in Arizona waiting for camp to start.

"I’d say there was a good five to six guys, maybe, here," said Kolten Wong. "Guys who live in Arizona. We were always talking. We had group texts going around trying to figure out how to get ready. And it wasn’t just our team. It was kind of just collectively baseball players in general."

And it wasn’t just position players like Wong. Pitchers like Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes were also a big part of the process.

"I threw a couple of extra live BP’s just to keep the arm and body ready knowing that we were going to have a shortened spring training," said Burnes.

Cactus League games have started, and the players seem to be right on track for the start of the regular season.

"The body and arm feel great," Burnes said. "I think just about everyone in this room is ready to go."