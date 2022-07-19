MLB All-Star Game 2022: What to know about the Mid-Summer Classic
LOS ANGELES - The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will feature some of the best and up-and-coming superstars in the game.
As per tradition, the American League will go up against the National League. There is no fantasy draft format like there is for the NBA or divisional teams going against each other like in the NHL. The NFL also went back to conference matchups for their All-Star Game, termed the Pro Bowl.
This year’s game will feature the best and brightest but will also be missing some stars due to injury. Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, George Springer, Yordan Alvarez, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole Jazz Chisholm Jr., Bryce Harper, Nolan Arenado, Starling Marte, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon and Josh Hader will not be participating.
Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were also put into the game as legacy selections due to their contributions to the game. The Detroit Tigers star said he planned on retiring when his contract expires following the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger announced he will retire at the end of the season.
The American League is on an incredible winning streak in this event. The AL has won eight straight games and have only lost three times since 1996.
Read below for the list of projected All-Star starters for the Mid-Summer Classic.
**
American League
Starters
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on July 16, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
- C: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
- 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- 2B: Andres Gimenez, Guardians
- 3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox
- SS: Tim Anderson, White Sox
- OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
- OF: Byron Buxton, Twins
- OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
- DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Legacy selection
- DH: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers
Reserves
- C: Jose Trevino, Yankees
- 1B: Luis Arraez, Twins
- 1B: Ty France, Mariners
- 2B: Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays
- 3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians
- SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
- SS: Corey Seager, Rangers
- OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros
- OF: Andrew Benintendi, Royals
- OF: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
- DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
Starting pitchers
- LHP: Shane McClanahan, Rays
- LHP: Nestor Cortes, Yankees
- LHP: Martin Perez, Rangers
- LHP: Framber Valdez, Astros
- RHP: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
- RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- RHP: Paul Blackburn, A’s
Relievers
- LHP: Gregory Soto, Tigers
- RHP: Clay Holmes, Yankees
- RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
- RHP: Jorge Lopez, Orioles
- RHP: Liam Hendriks, White Sox
- RHP: Jordan Romano, Blue Jays
National League
Starters
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
- C: Wilson Contreras, Cubs
- 1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
- 2B: Jeff McNeil, Mets
- 3B: Manny Machado, Padres
- SS: Traa Turner, Dodgers
- OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
- OF: Joc Pederson, Giants
- OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- DH: William Contreras, Braves
Legacy selection
- 1B: Albert Pujols, Cardinals
Reserves
- C: Travis d’Arnaud, Braves
- 1B: Pete Alonso, Mets
- 1B: C.J. Cron, Rockies
- 1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
- 2B: Jake Cronenworth, Padres
- 3B: Austin Riley, Braves
- SS: Dansby Swanson, Braves
- OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
- OF: Ian Happ, Cubs
- OF: Juan Soto, Nationals
- DH: Garrett Cooper, Marlins
Starting pitchers
Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on July 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
- LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- LHP: Tyler Anderson, Dodgers
- RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
- RHP: Joe Musgrove, Padres
- RHP: Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers
- RHP: Luis Castillo, Reds
Relievers
- LHP: Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks,
- RHP: Edwin Diaz, Mets
- RHP: Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
- RHP: David Bednar, Pirates
- RHP, Devin Williams, Brewers
How to watch
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Broadcasters: Joe Davis and John Smoltz
Where: Dodger Stadium
Location: Los Angeles, California