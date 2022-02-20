Milwaukee Wave win streak snapped by Comets

The seven-time champion Milwaukee Wave had a three-game winning streak snapped Sunday afternoon, Feb. 20 by the rival Kansas City Comets at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

"We went from our best performance of the year to our worst performance of the year," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "This is a tough one to swallow but even more so are the injuries."

Milwaukee Wave goal scorers included #99 Andrea Hayne, #2 Tyler Turner, #00 James Weber (his first goal of the season) and #26 Ian Bennett.

"Just as we are finding our stride and getting healthy, Weidabach (Andrew) goes down in the first shift, Gordy (Gurson) gets a bad foul, you lose Marcio (Leite) yesterday," exclaimed Oliviero. "I feel like we are constantly digging ourselves out of a hole, and here we are, traveling to San Diego next weekend to play the hottest team in the league right now. We’ve just got to try to forget about this one, work on the positives and learn to play better away from home; handling the tough moments better and defend better. I want these guys to show up, be professional, be a man and put their best foot forward. We’ve got to go for it. We’re running out of time."