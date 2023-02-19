Milwaukee Wave fall to Utica City 7-5

article

After an exciting close win on Friday against St. Louis in front of the home fans at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, the Milwaukee Wave traveled east Sunday, Feb. 19 to take on what is becoming a thorn in the Wave’s side, Utica City FC.

It was all Milwaukee in the first quarter with goals from Derek Huffman (Luan Oliveira) and Mario Alvarez (Andrew Wiedabach). In the second it was Utica scoring the only goal and that momentum carried over into the next 30 minutes.

The second half was a back-and-forth battle with Utica striking twice early in the third quarter before Milwaukee’s Kyle Crain put up his second goal of the season. City FC answered back minutes later, and so did the Wave’s Ian Bennett, scoring his 27th goal of the season for a 4-4 tie.

In the fourth quarter, the seesaw battle continued with Utica scoring the first goal. Then the Wave’s Alex Bradley took advantage of a power play goal with some help from Luan Oliveira for a 5-5 tie with 12 minutes to go. After that, two more Utica goals would seal the deal for City FC.