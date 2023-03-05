Milwaukee Wave fall to St. Louis Ambush 10-4

article

After an exciting home victory Saturday against the Florida Tropics, the Milwaukee Wave hopped on a bus and made their way to St. Louis to take on the Ambush Sunday afternoon, March 5 at The Family Arena, and they came up short, falling 10-4.



"This loss falls on all of us," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero after the game. "We had a lot of poor individual performances that impacted the team as a whole, but in the end, we need to figure out the back-to-backs. We’re confident in the young guys and the depth we have on this team. It’s just, when opportunities are presented, we need our guys to perform how they do on the training field."

Milwaukee Wave goals on the night came from Salvador Nunez, Qudus Lawal (x2) and Alex Bradley. There was a scary moment late in the third quarter when Milwaukee Wave midfielder Mario Alvarez rolled his ankle and fell to the turf in pain. Athletic trainers were able to assist him off the field.

"We don’t know how bad the injury is with Mario or how long he will be out for, but he’s been one of our best performers all year," said Oliviero. "We wish him a speedy recovery."