Milwaukee Wave fall to St. Louis, playoff future uncertain

The Milwaukee Wave lost a heartbreaker of a game to the St. Louis Ambush Sunday afternoon, March 20 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, with a final score of 7-5.

"I’m gutted," said Milwaukee Wave Forward Ian Bennett. "We had the game in our hands, and we lost it. We’re going to need some help for any chance at the playoffs now."

Wave goals came from Gordy Gurson, Luan Oliveira, Derek Huffman and Ian Bennett, who added two and extended his scoring streak.

"We still have a job to do, and we want to finish out the season strong, " added Bennett. "We just have to regroup, stay positive and we’ll see what happens."