Milwaukee Wave fall to Sockers in San Diego

Milwaukee felt their short-handedness on the road against the reigning MASL champions in San Diego on Sunday night.



"We really took it on the chin tonight," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We took on the best team in the league with a roster that has been weakened by injury and suspension. It was tough on everyone tonight."

The Wave were without many of their key players including Luan Oliveira and Marcio Leite which allowed some new faces to get some playing time. The Wave got down within the first few seconds of the game and it turned out to be the only goal of the first period after the group settled in against the reigning champion Sockers. Ian Bennett continued his scoring streak for the Wave and brought the game level in the second period off a set piece opportunity.

After the Bennett equalizer, the wheels fell off the wagon for the Wave defense as San Diego scored several goals with no response and the Wave found themselves in a deficit at the half. It was not much better in the second half as Milwaukee let in another series of goals only to further the gap. James Weber was the lone second half scorer for the Wave.



"We just need to regroup and stay positive going next week," added Oliviero. "Hopefully tonight has been a game that is going to help our young guys for St. Louis on Friday and Florida on Saturday."