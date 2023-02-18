Milwaukee Wave demolish the St. Louis ambush

article

The seven-time champion Milwaukee Wave overtook the field last Friday on the Ambush home turf scoring 7-0, Wave. William Banahene, #33, and Augie Rey, #32, starred as they maintained a shutout win for the first time in five years for the Milwaukee Wave. High on intensity, the Wave was ready for round two.

The first quarter brought #3, Qudus Lawal, onto the field, rushing down to the net, testing the Ambush keeper's limits, and scoring himself an advantageous penalty kick. Taken by Ian Bennet, #26, the PK soared in the opposite direction of Paulo, #17, the Ambush goalie. With back-and-forth offensive attacks, the score remained unchanged at the end of the quarter. Derek Huffman, #9, and Alex Sanchez, #80, scored back-to-back goals, hiking the score to 3-0, Wave, early in the second quarter. By luck alone, Kristo of the Ambush knocked a short-distance goal in after miscommunication in the Wave defense. To seal the deal for the first half, Derek Huffman nailed another goal, 4-1, Wave.

Huffman felt fire under his feet today as he started the second half by completing a hat trick. With lots of change in possession and the Ambush adding four goals in the second half, the Wave felt the pressure to succeed. Alvarez sunk in the affirmative goal the Wave needed. Both teams battled for the ball for the last minutes, with the Wave finishing in the Power Play. The Ambush could not break down the Wave defense. While Willie usually wears the name "Willie the Wall," the team stood tall and strong today , preventing many more potential attacks and remaining victorious. The Milwaukee Wave continues to head the MALS Eastern Conference with 30 points, seven ahead of the second-place Florida Tropics.

"We kept the ball, and we had the fans behind us." Said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "For the most part, momentum was all ours... We want to keep doing what we’re doing."

The Player of the Game was awarded to Derek Huffman due to his three goals. "They kept it close on us, props to them, they didn’t give up," said Huffman. Nodding to his fellow teammates with a special shoutout to Qudus, Huffman is ready for Utica City.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Wave will travel to the Adirondack Bank Center to challenge Utica City Football Club at 1:05 p.m. CT. You can watch the game live and for free on Twitch.

The Ambush will host the Milwaukee Wave again on March 5th at 4:05 p.m. CT.

Tickets are available at MilwaukeeWave.com or the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office before kick-off for future home games.