Milwaukee Wave dampen Comets in overtime thriller

article

For the fourth time this season, the Milwaukee Wave took on the Kansas City Comets Sunday, Jan. 29. Before the game, the Wave was 1-1-1 in their Comets' history this season. While there was no official theme for the game, the black and yellow crowds of Wave fans declared it to be "Huff the Stuff Day," sporting posters and jerseys full of famous catchphrases of the defender.



The game started with crickets in the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena as the Comets scored.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In true Derek Huffman fashion, he retaliated, tying it right back up 1-1 in the first quarter. Lee snuck in his second KC Comets goal this game on a free kick. Alex Sanchez scored his first home goal for the Wave, tying it back up 2-2 at the end of the first quarter. Ian Bennett continued to build his legacy, stretching his streak to 40 consecutive games with a goal. Seconds after, Lawal joined the "first home game goal" club, scoring his first on the black turf this season. Huffman had to further get his point across by slamming one more in, confirming the lead, 5-2, Wave. Ian Bennett made his second look easy as he snuck it in, leaving no time for the Comets' keeper to react. Lawal was seen making the black turf his home, racing from corner to corner with intensity. Within the final minutes of the half, Comets players were making risky artistic moves to no avail. The half ended 6-2 Wave.



The Wave was up by four points at halftime, and Coach Oliviero expected the team to play through the second half as if they were losing.