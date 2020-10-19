Milwaukee Wave cancels 2020-21 season amid pandemic

The Milwaukee Wave announced on Monday, Oct. 19 the cancellation of the team's 2020-21 season.

A news release said the Wave was poised to defend the team's championship title before last season ended early due to the emergence of COVID-19. The team is now unable to come to an agreement with the Wisconsin Center District that would allow for their use of the Panther Arena.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Milwaukee Wave owner Mike Zimmerman issued the following statement:

"There’s a lot of uncertainty as far as when and if the Milwaukee Health Department will allow attendance at live sports events, and, if so, how many people can safely share a space. So, the District can’t give us a line of sight past January 1st to open the arena at capacity limits that work for us. Currently the limit is 250 and we need closer to 4,000."

"The bottom line for sports entertainment is you have to be able to sell tickets and provide advance group sales opportunities in order to ‘feed the beast.’ We also need a schedule and the ability to start selling 90 days in advance. Right now, there is too much uncertainty to accomplish any of that."