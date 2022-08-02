Milwaukee welcomes USA Triathlon Aug. 6-7; roads closures expected

article

USA Triathlon returns to Milwaukee's lakefront for the Toyota Age Group National Championships (AGNC) on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7. The event is expected to attract 6,000 athletes and 12,000 spectators, and have an estimated economic impact of $6.2 million.

Sports Milwaukee Played host to the USA Triathlon AGNC in 2013, 2014, and 2015, along with a successful return in 2021, which included participants from all 50 states, as well as several international athletes. The 2022 iteration of the event includes the Olympic Distance National Championship on Saturday and the Spring-Distance National Championship on Sunday.

Volunteers are once again a vital part of the Toyota Age Group National Championships. Help make this event the best yet by signing up for a volunteer shift today. To register, go to visitmilwaukee.org/usat.

Road closures to avoid

The following roads will be closed on Saturday

Michigan Street (East of Lincoln Memorial Drive) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

North Harbor Drive (from Chicago to E. Michigan) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial Drive – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes of Lincoln Memorial Drive from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive

Off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 1:30 p.m.

E. Mason Street., E. Lagoon Drive., E. Lafayette Hill Drive, E. Water Tower Road, E. Ravine Road.

No thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I-794 North – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All lanes of I-794 North from Lincoln Memorial Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue

E. Howard Ave. – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes from I-794 to S. Lake Drive.

S. Lake Drive – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes from E. Howard Avenue to E. Layton Avenue

E. Armour Ave – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes from Lake Drive to S. Sheridan Drive

S. Sheridan Drive – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes from E. Armour Avenue to E. Pulaski Avenue

The following roads will be closed on Sunday

E. Michigan Street (East of Lincoln Memorial Drive) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

North Harbor Drive (from Chicago to E. Michigan) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial Drive – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes of Lincoln Memorial Drive from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive

Off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 12:30 p.m.

E. Mason Street, E. Lagoon Drive, E. Lafayette Hill Drive, E. Water Tower Road, and E. Ravine Road

No thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday

I-794 North – Closed 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday