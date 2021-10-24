Speed runs in the family for Milwaukee King three-sport athlete

One Milwaukee King junior is part of a family who is all about speed and it does not matter which sport or which position he's playing.

That's what makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I started playing football around seven or eight, but I was always into it because of my family," said Nate White.

White plays football and basketball for the Generals and is a state-qualifier for track.

He's following the path of his father and siblings.

"My dad played in college DI, my brother played in college, and my other brother is starting to play in college," White said.

White is even a dual threat in the backfield because he has experience playing both running back and quarterback this season.

He acknowledges he can be pretty fast, but there is always room to improve.

"Speed, always speed," said White. "Acceleration, I can always use that more. And just watching around me, seeing what's going on, knowing everybody's positioning and where I can go."

As for who is the fastest in the White household, White knows his dad would have had a step on him, but not for much longer.

"My dad in his prime, he's probably the fastest," White said. "We all ran track. So, yeah, right now it's my dad. But in the next couple of years, I'll probably take that spot."