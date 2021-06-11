Reagan's all-time goal scorer playing for family, country

article

Adlin Sanchez-Cordero always finds a way to find the back of the net and she always does it with her family by her side. That's why the Reagan senior is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Soccer has always been a part of Sanchez-Cordero's life. She started playing at the age of three with the United Serbians Club and it was an easy way to bond with her family.

"Growing up, I would always watch my brother play and I noticed that my family just loved the sport," said Sanchez-Cordero. "We were all passionate about it and it brought joy to the family so I kept playing and I fell in love with it as well."

Sanchez-Cordero has become the school's all-time leading scorer and even opened her senior season with a seven-goal performance against Milwaukee School of Languages.

With Peru and Puerto Rico running through her veins, Sanchez-Cordero has dreams of representing her father's country.

"I played club in Peru at the age of 14, but I was the only girl on the team so that's when I figured out it's going to take some time to develop the women's team," Sanchez-Cordero said. "Right now, they do have a women's team and they are looking for players so what I would have to do is put a highlight tape together and keep in contact with them."

With her brother's help, the Huskies goal-scorer brings her culture to life on the musical side. Sanchez-Cordero plays violin, piano and the cuatro, which is a Puerto Rican guitar with 10 strings.

She says it makes her happy to put a smile on her parents' faces.

Advertisement

"I think it's really important for you to carry on your culture, for you to learn about your culture, and to stay intact with your family as well," said Sanchez-Cordero. "It's just amazing being able to know that I'm making my parents proud and I'm making people from my country proud as well."