Milwaukee Panthers win Horizon League opener over Robert Morris
MILWAUKEE - Seth Hubbard had 21 points and tipped in the winner in the final second to lift Milwaukee over Robert Morris 74-72 on Saturday night in a Horizon League opener.
Hubbard also had five rebounds for the Panthers (4-5, 1-0). Aaron Franklin totaled 12 points and six rebounds, while Isaiah Dorceus scored 11.
The Colonials (7-4, 1-1) were led in scoring by DeSean Goode, who finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. Ta'Zir Smith had 12 points and Albert Vargas had nine points and six rebounds.
The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.