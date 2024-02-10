Panthers fall at Robert Morris, Freeman leads Milwaukee in scoring
article
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Markeese Hastings scored 21 points as Robert Morris beat Milwaukee 71-60 on Saturday.
Hastings added nine rebounds for the Colonials (10-15, 6-8 Horizon League). Stephaun Walker added 16 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and had nine rebounds. Justice Williams finished with 13 points.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
BJ Freeman led the Panthers (12-13, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and seven rebounds. Angelo Stuart added nine points for Milwaukee. In addition, Dominic Ham had eight points.