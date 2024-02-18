Milwaukee Panthers beat Northern Kentucky on last-second shot

article

BJ Freeman had 26 points and Angelo Stuart hit a game-winning 3-pointer with one second left to rally Milwaukee to a 73-72 victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday night, Feb. 18.

Freeman also contributed 11 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (14-13, 9-7 Horizon League).

Erik Pratt scored 13 points with five rebounds. Kentrell Pullian had nine points and Stuart scored six off the bench.

Marques Warrick led the way for the Norse (14-13, 9-7) with 20 points.

Trey Robinson added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. LJ Wells also had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.