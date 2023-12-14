Milwaukee Panthers fall to Longwood at home

article

Szymon Zapala and Walyn Napper scored 24 points apiece to lead Longwood to an 80-67 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Zapala grabbed eight rebounds. Napper added five rebounds and nine assists. The pair combined for 19-of-30 shooting from the field and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Johnathan Massie was 5-of-14 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and five steals for Longwood (11-1).

Erik Pratt led the Panthers (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Elijah Jamison added 11 points and three steals for Milwaukee. Markeith Browning II also recorded 10 points.