Milwaukee Panthers rout Detroit Mercy, Pratt scores 20 points

article

Erik Pratt scored 20 points and Milwaukee rolled to an 84-61 victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday, handing the Titans their 17th straight loss.

Pratt was 7 of 11 shooting (6 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League). BJ Freeman scored 15 points while going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Kentrell Pullian shot 6 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Marcus Tankersley led the Titans (0-17, 0-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Donovann Toatley added 16 points and three steals for Detroit Mercy. Kyle LeGreair also had five points. The Titans extended their losing streak to 17 straight.