Milwaukee Mile Father’s Day racing set for Sunday, June 19

article

The rumble of stock car racing will be back at the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Father’s Day Sunday, June 19. The Father’s Day 100 will headline the event, featuring the ARCA Midwest Tour.

The 2020 edition of the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021. A news release says weather played a part in last year’s event as a high percentage of rain was in the forecast. Fortunately, fans did get to see a decent amount of racing as the Father’s Day 100 made it past the halfway mark.

This year’s race will again see the talented ARCA Midwest Tour competitors racing in the Father’s Day 100. Austin Nason claimed the win at the event in 2019, while NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Ty Majeski, took the win in 2021. This season, the Midwest Tour has seen Luke Fenhaus (Slinger Super Speedway), Casey Johnson (Madison International Raceway), and Jacob Nottestad (Jefferson Speedway) take victories over strong fields of cars.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

June 19 pit gates will open at 7 a.m. with grandstand gates set to swing open at 9:00. Practice for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m., qualifying at 11 a.m., and racing action will take the green at 1 p.m. A Midwest Tour autograph session is set to take place behind the grandstands at 12:15 p.m.

Reserved tickets for the June 19 event can be purchased online for a $5 discount by going to trackenterprises.com.