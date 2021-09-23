Milwaukee Marathon canceled for 2021; unable to secure city approvals

article

The 2021 Milwaukee Marathon has been canceled.

A post on Facebook indicates the following:

"We have been working tirelessly since postponing the race in February because of COVID-19. Despite months of working with the City of Milwaukee on necessary approvals, we were unable to make this date work. We can honestly say we tried everything we could to make this race happen, yet for the second year in a row, we won’t be able to host an in-person event. We can’t begin to express how sorry we are that this is how everything transpired."

Officials say runners will have to wait until spring 2022 for a chance to run the marathon. No specific date has been set

As a result of the race’s cancellation, we have prepared a few options for you:

Defer your registration to the 2022 Milwaukee Marathon (Spring 2022 date to be announced) Transfer your registration to the Hot Chocolate 15k/5k – Chicago (November 7, 2021): hotchocolate15k.com/city/chicago Transfer your registration to any other Ventures Endurance event: venturesendurance.com/find-your-race Receive a full refund for your 2021 registration

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The social post says the deadline to select an option is October 22, 2021. If you do not select an option by that date, your registration will be deferred to the 2022 Milwaukee Marathon.