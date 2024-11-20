Milwaukee knocks off Duquesne 80-74

article

Kentrell Pullian's 22 points helped Milwaukee defeat Duquesne 80-74 on Tuesday night.

Pullian added seven rebounds and four steals for the Panthers (2-2). Themus Fulks scored 15 points while going 4 of 8 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. AJ McKee shot 6 for 15, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Jake DiMichele finished with 21 points and two steals for the Dukes (0-4). Tre Dinkins added 20 points and four assists for Duquesne.

Milwaukee went into halftime leading Duquesne 37-28. Pullian scored 12 points in the half. Milwaukee used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 68-56.