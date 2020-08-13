Milwaukee Bucks tip-off playoffs against Orlando Magic on Aug. 18

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

The Bucks have the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference and will play the Magic every other day during their first-round matchup.

The Bucks finished the season with the NBA's best record for the second consecutive season, finishing the pandemic-delayed campaign with a 56-17 record. Though all games will be played in the NBA bubble, the Bucks will be the designated home team for Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 -- if the latter two become necessary -- for the best-of-seven series.

The Bucks most recently played the Magic on Feb. 8 in Orlando. The Bucks won that game 111-95.

