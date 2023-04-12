Milwaukee Bucks playoffs; 1st round dates, times, tickets

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the playoffs, and Fiserv Forum and Deer District are ready to host another year starting with Game 1 of the team's Eastern Conference first round series Sunday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Limited single-game tickets are still available for all first round games at Fiserv Forum including Game 1 on Sunday and Game 2 on Wednesday, April 19. All fans attending Game 1 on Sunday will receive a BMO Cap Series playoff hat designed by Bucks center Bobby Portis, and all fans attending Game 2 will receive a playoff rally towel courtesy of Motorola razr.

Fans can purchase tickets for first round games on the Bucks' website. Fans who purchase full-season ticket memberships for the 2023-24 season will have guaranteed access to all home games during this postseason. Limited premium rental spaces are also still available for select games, and fans seeking more information should email Bucks Premium Sales or call 414-604-5605.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The schedule for the Bucks’ first round series is as follows:

Game 1: Sunday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m., Fiserv Forum

Game 2: Wednesday, April 19 at 8 p.m., Fiserv Forum

Game 3: Saturday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m., Location TBD

Game 4: Monday, April 24, Time and Location TBD

Game 5: Wednesday, April 26 at Fiserv Forum , Time TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, April 28, Time and Location TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, April 30 at Fiserv Forum , Time TBD (if necessary)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

New playoff merchandise is available in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum and online. The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be new food options at Fiserv Forum.

Deer District will turn into "Postseason Central" presented by Motorola razr. The only outdoor screen during the first round will be at The Beer Garden, which has been transformed into the Tanduay Tiki Hut for the playoffs. Additional information about plaza activations will be announced in the coming weeks.