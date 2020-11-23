Bucks games at Fiserv Forum to be held without fans amid pandemic

article

While the 2020-21 NBA season will begin on Dec. 22, the Milwaukee Bucks say games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidance due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

An email sent to season ticket holders said, "The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, team and arena staff are our top priorities as we navigate our plans for the season."

Bucks officials say they will continue to work with local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity later this season.

The Bucks also said, "Given the current health and safety regulations, we have made the decision to offer quarter season plans to all fans once we are safely able to host fans at Fiserv Forum." That campaign will launch on Friday, Nov. 27.