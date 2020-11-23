Expand / Collapse search

Bucks games at Fiserv Forum to be held without fans amid pandemic

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - While the 2020-21 NBA season will begin on Dec. 22, the Milwaukee Bucks say games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidance due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

An email sent to season ticket holders said, "The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, team and arena staff are our top priorities as we navigate our plans for the season."

Bucks officials say they will continue to work with local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity later this season.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Bucks also said, "Given the current health and safety regulations, we have made the decision to offer quarter season plans to all fans once we are safely able to host fans at Fiserv Forum." That campaign will launch on Friday, Nov. 27.

DHS: 3,095 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 6 new deaths
slideshow

DHS: 3,095 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 6 new deaths

 

2021 Milwaukee Boat Show canceled at Wisconsin State Fair Park
slideshow

2021 Milwaukee Boat Show canceled at Wisconsin State Fair Park

The 2021 edition of the Milwaukee Boat Show has been canceled.