Bucks' Fiserv Forum full capacity for rest of playoffs

article

In accordance with Milwaukee Health Department guidelines, the Milwaukee Bucks will increase capacity at Fiserv Forum to 16,500 fans for the remainder of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, beginning on June 1 for a potential Game 5. Previously, Fiserv Forum had been approved to host 9,100 fans for the playoffs.

Fiserv Forum’s full capacity is considered to be 16,500 due to the change in courtside configuration that has been put in place during the playoffs.

As part of the expanded capacity, seating will no longer be in pods or staggered in the arena bowl, however fans will be still be required to wear face masks while inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking. Doors will now open 60 minutes prior to tip off, instead of 90 minutes as they had been.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Capacity limits on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and locations within Deer District will also be removed for the remainder of the postseason.

Additional tickets for any potential First Round games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale to the public Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at bucks.com/playoffs or through the Bucks mobile app. Season ticket members will receive separate communication on how to purchase newly-released locations, how to change seat locations or purchase additional seats for potential future playoff games.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app