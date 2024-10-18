Milwaukee Bucks 'Tipoff Week' events, promotions announced

article

The Brief The Bucks announced a number of events and promotions for "Tipoff Week." Milwaukee visits Philadelphia to start the season before hosting Chicago.



As the Milwaukee Bucks' season opener gets closer, the team announced a number of events and promotions for "Tipoff Week," which starts Sunday.

The Bucks' season tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 against the 76ers in Philadelphia. Milwaukee will host the Chicago Bulls for its home opener on Friday, Oct. 25 – a 7 p.m. tip at Fiserv Forum. Limited single-game tickets are still available on the team's website.

A full list and schedule of events and promotions planned for Tipoff Week is below:

Sunday, Oct. 20: Bucks’ Open Scrimmage at Fiserv Forum. The scrimmage tips off at 10 a.m. with doors opening to fans at 9 a.m. Limited free general admission tickets are still available Bucks’ Open Scrimmage at Fiserv Forum. The scrimmage tips off at 10 a.m. with doors opening to fans at 9 a.m. Limited free general admission tickets are still available online

Monday, Oct. 21: Fans are encouraged to celebrate NBA Jersey Day by wearing their favorite Bucks jerseys. An expanded selection of Bucks jerseys is available at the Bucks Pro Shops at Fiserv Forum and Bayshore Mall, Fans are encouraged to celebrate NBA Jersey Day by wearing their favorite Bucks jerseys. An expanded selection of Bucks jerseys is available at the Bucks Pro Shops at Fiserv Forum and Bayshore Mall, as well as online

Wednesday, Oct. 23: The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill will transform into Game Watch Central as the Bucks open the regular season at the 76ers. Watch party festivities will begin at 6 p.m. CT with members of Bucks Entertainment and fan giveaways, including a pair of tickets to the Bucks’ home opener on Oct. 25.

Sunday, Oct. 27: During the Bucks-Brooklyn Nets game in Brooklyn, the Bucks will host Tips for Tipoff Watch Parties at select local bars. Gratuity will be covered for all patrons through the first half of the game, and fans can enjoy drink specials and giveaways beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT at Steny’s Lake Country (N29W24483 Water Rd., Pewaukee) and Milwaukee’s 3rd St. Market Hall (275 W. Wisconsin Ave.). More information about the Bucks Bar Network During the Bucks-Brooklyn Nets game in Brooklyn, the Bucks will host Tips for Tipoff Watch Parties at select local bars. Gratuity will be covered for all patrons through the first half of the game, and fans can enjoy drink specials and giveaways beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT at Steny’s Lake Country (N29W24483 Water Rd., Pewaukee) and Milwaukee’s 3rd St. Market Hall (275 W. Wisconsin Ave.). More information about the Bucks Bar Network is available online

Home Opener | Bucks vs. Bulls on Friday, Oct. 25

Limited tickets are still available for the Bucks home opener against the Bulls on Oct. 25 through the Bucks' website . Tickets for every Bucks home game this season are also available online

Fans attending the Bucks’ home opener will see a unique variety of in-game entertainment, beginning with a special national anthem performance by Joe Everson – the first and only singing action painter in the U.S. Everson will also be on the concourse during the game to live paint a portrait of Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee native and national recording artist Trevis Romell will also join Bucks Beats for player introductions.

Friday’s halftime entertainment will feature Wisconsin native and World Record-holding magician Joshua Jay , performing at his first-ever NBA game. Jay is the 2020 Magician of the Year and holds a Guinness World Record in card magic.

Retail updates

A new lululemon and Bucks cobrand kiosk shop is open on the Main Concourse at Section 108. The Bucks and lululemon collaborated to build a new space for the shop. lululemon’s high-quality Bucks collection will continue to grow this season and is exclusively available in-arena at the new concourse kiosk or the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum.

The lululemon and Bucks concourse kiosk will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 25, during the first Bucks home game. Fans can receive special co-branded packaging while supplies last.

The Bucks In Six brand will have a new collaboration with Wild Collective, available exclusively in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum. This collection includes custom designs created for the Bucks Pro Shop that represents the city of Milwaukee and its unique culture.

Nike On Court products, including the on-court jackets and shooting shirts worn by the Bucks during warmups, are available in-store and online

Community events

Monday, Oct. 21: Fans can look for "Tracks of Kindness" throughout the Milwaukee community. In partnership with BMO, Kwik Trip, Palermo’s and Wendy’s, the Bucks will create surprise-and-delight moments throughout Milwaukee to promote kindness and community spirit. Highlights from the program will be posted on Bucks social media accounts.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Friday: Oct. 25: The Bucks and Milwaukee Downtown are teaming up to light select Milwaukee-area businesses green at night for the first two Bucks games.

Saturday. Nov. 2: Bucks flags will be flown on select bridges in downtown Milwaukee.

Deer District

