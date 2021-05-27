Milwaukee Brewers 'Re-Opening Day:' Game time moved on June 25

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, May 27 that June 25 -- the first game this year that American Family Field will be at 100% capacity -- will officially be "Re-Opening Day 2021."

The Brewers have moved the start time of the June 25 game against the Colorado Rockies from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. A news release says Re-Opening Day will include appearances by Brewers icons Cecil Cooper and Paul Molitor, a special national anthem performance, and many other ceremonies that herald the beginning of a new season.

In addition, all fans in attendance at the June 25 Re-Opening Day will receive a special magnet schedule, courtesy of Palermo’s, reflecting the remaining 43 home and 44 road games scheduled from June 25 through the season’s end. The first 10,000 fans will also receive a free 1980s-style Brewers t-shirt, sponsored by Northwestern Mutual.

Tickets for "Re-Opening Day" and all remaining games will go on sale on Friday, June 4 at a special "Tropical Tailgate" event at American Family Field, as well as online at Brewers.com and by phone (1-800-933-7890).



What exactly is a "Tropical Tailgate?"

The "Tropical Tailgate" replaces the annual "Arctic Tailgate" event, which historically has marked the first day of individual game ticket sales every year. The Arctic Tailgate was not staged this year.

Like the Arctic Tailgate, hardy fans will be allowed to "camp out" at the American Family Field Box Office the night of Thursday, June 3 beginning at 11:30 p.m. Good news – the long-range forecast calls for temperatures to be roughly 60 degrees warmer than the last few Arctic Tailgates. Please see below for rules in place for fans interested in camping out the night before tickets go on sale.

There will be a midnight movie on a giant outdoor screen as well as snacks for the early arrivals.

The next morning, the first 500 fans at the box office will receive the following, all free:

*A limited edition, official "2021 Re-Opening Day" t-shirt. The shirt will not be sold, so this is truly a one-of-a-kind item

*Beer from Molson Coors, and Screwdrivers courtesy of SKYY Vodka and Delaware North/Sportservice

*Sausage Strips from Johnsonville Breakfast Pizza from Palermo’s and donuts (first 200 fans) from Grebe’s Bakery

*Soda from Pepsi

