Brewers top Red Sox, Milwaukee scores 5 runs in 3rd inning

article

Joey Ortiz hit a two-run double to cap a five-run third inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Saturday.

Brice Turang added a solo homer for the Brewers, who beat the Red Sox for the second straight day in their three-game series.

Wearing their City Connect uniforms of bright yellow jerseys with powder blue lettering and hats, the Red Sox went hitless through six innings. Ceddanne Rafaela drove in two runs for Boston.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Colin Rea (4-2) gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings of relief after opener Jared Koenig got the first four outs.

Rea allowed Rafael Devers’ leadoff double off the center-field wall in the seventh that ended the no-hit bid.

Trevor Megill struck out David Hamilton with two runners on for his eighth save.

All five of the Brewers’ runs in the third came with two outs on four straight hits off Boston starter Nick Pivetta (2-3). Jake Bauers, Gary Sánchez and Sal Frelick – who grew up in nearby Lexington, Massachusetts and played at Boston College – each had an RBI single before Ortiz’s hit into the left-center gap.

Turang homered over Boston’s bullpen in the eighth.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pivetta was tagged for five runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings, but he did record his 1,000th career strikeout when he got William Contreras swinging on a curveball in the third.

Koenig started for the second consecutive game. The last Brewers’ pitcher to do that was Zack Greinke, who did it three straight in 2012. He started on July 7, was ejected in the first inning, started the next day and then the first game after the All-Star break.

A replay review showed that a fan down the left-field line reached out and interfered with a ball in play. Willy Adames was on first before Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy challenged that it was touched.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Brewers' trade

They got RHP Garrett Stallings from Baltimore for RHPs Thyago Vieira and Aneuris Rodriguez.

Stallings, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 amateur draft. He went 0-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 11 games, four starts, for Triple-A Norfolk this season.

Up next

Brewers RHP Tobias Myers (1-2, 5.00 ERA) is slated to face Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck (4-5, 1.94) in the series finale Sunday afternoon.