Brewers pick up minor league RHP Garrett Stallings, deal with Orioles

By AP author and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 25, 2024 5:29pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
SARASOTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Garrett Stallings #96 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a portrait during photo day at Ed Smith Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - The Milwaukee Brewers traded reliever Thyago Vieira to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, May 24. In exchange, the Brewers picked up minor league right-hander Garrett Stallings.

The Brewers also traded minor league pitcher Aneuris Rodriguez in the deal.

Stallings, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 amateur draft. He went 0-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 11 games, four starts, for Triple-A Norfolk this season.

Vieira, 31, had no record and a 5.64 ERA in 16 appearances with Milwaukee this season before he was designated for assignment on Monday. The right-hander is 2-2 with two saves and a 6.18 ERA in 41 career big league appearances, also playing for Seattle and the Chicago White Sox.