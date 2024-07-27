Brewers lose to Marlins, Miami's big 7th inning the difference

article

Josh Bell hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run rally in the seventh inning that lifted the Miami Marlins to a 7-3 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Pinch-hitter Emmanuel Rivera opened the seventh with a triple. Vidal Bruján walked and Nick Fortes reached on a bunt single that pitcher Jared Koenig couldn’t corral, scoring Rivera to tie it at 3.

Xavier Reynolds advanced the runners with a sacrifice, chasing Koenig (8-2), who had not allowed a run in his seven previous outings.

Bryan De La Cruz greeted reliever Elvis Peguero with an RBI single. Bell then jumped on the first pitch for his 14th homer.

Brian Hoeing (1-2) tossed three scoreless innings in relief for the victory.

Consecutive losses to Miami have saddled the NL Central-leading Brewers with their third consecutive home series loss after winning nine series in a row.

Rhys Hoskins put Milwaukee up 3-2 with a three-run homer in the fourth off starter Max Meyer, recalled earlier Saturday from Triple-A Jacksonville. Willy Adames reached on an infield single and Jake Bauers walked. Hoskins then sent an 0-1 pitch 386 feet to left-center for his 17th homer.

Miami took a 2-0 lead in the second when Jake Burger and Jesús Sánchez opened with consecutive doubles and Jonah Bride followed with an RBI single.

Trainer's room

Brewers: LHP Bryan Hudson was placed on the 15-day injured list (left oblique strain), retroactive to Wednesday. LHP Tyler Jay was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Rookie OF Jackson Chourio was out with an ear infection, manager Pat Murphy said before the game.

Brewers trade

Milwaukee acquired RHP Nick Mears from Colorado on Saturday in exchange for minor league RHPs Bradley Blalock and Yujanyer Herrera. Mears was 1-4 record with a 5.56 ERA in 41 relief appearances with 57 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings this season.

Up next

Right-hander Tobias Myers (6-4, 3.14) starts for Milwaukee, opposed by right-hander Kyle Tyler (0-1, 3.92) in the series finale.