Brewers acquire pitcher Nick Mears, trade 2 to Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Nick Mears in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, the team announced Saturday.

In exchange, Milwaukee sent right-handed pitchers Bradley Blalock and Yujanyer Herrera to Colorado.



Mears, 27, is 1-4 with a 5.56 ERA in 41 relief appearances with Colorado this season. He has 57 strikeouts in 45.1 innings pitched. Over his last 12 outings, he has posted a 1.80 ERA while holding opponents to a .160 batting average with 18 strikeouts.

Mears is under club control through the 2027 season.

In his career, Mears has made 93 relief appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rockies. He has 110 career strikeouts in 95.0 innings pitched.

Blalock, 23, was acquired by Milwaukee last Aug. 1 in the deal that sent infielder Luis Urías to Boston. He made his MLB debut earlier this season, appearing in one game with the Brewers – July 20 at San Diego. Blalock went 5-2 with a 4.08 ERA in 16 starts at Double-A Biloxi this season.

Herrera, 20, signed with Milwaukee as a non-drafted free agent on Aug. 17, 2019. He has pitched this season at Class-A Carolina and Class-A Wisconsin, going a combined 9-1 with a 2.91 ERA in 16 games.