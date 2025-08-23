Brewers fall to Giants, bullpen squanders Peralta's scoreless start

article

The Brief The Brewers lost to the Giants 7-1 at American Family Field on Saturday. Milwaukee's lone run came when Jake Bauers scored on a Caleb Durbin double. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta struck out six over five scoreless innings.



Logan Webb pitched six stingy innings and Casey Schmitt belted a three-run homer to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

By the numbers:

The victory snapped a four-game skid for San Francisco, which had lost 11 of 13 overall.

Webb (12-9) allowed one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The only blemish on his line came in the second, when Jake Bauers was hit by a pitch and scored on Caleb Durbin's double.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta struck out six over five scoreless innings, but Milwaukee's usually reliable bullpen couldn't preserve a 1-0 lead as the Giants tagged right-hander Grant Anderson (2-5) for three unearned runs in the sixth. They added four more in the seventh against rookie Carlos Rodriguez on Schmitt's homer and an RBI single by Patrick Bailey.

Schmitt hit a tying double in the sixth and finished with four RBIs. He also scored twice.

Christian Yelich had two hits for the major league-leading Brewers, who went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and are 3-5 since winning a franchise-record 14 straight games.

Dig deeper:

Brewers manager Pat Murphy turned to Anderson after Peralta threw 96 pitches over five shutout innings. But errors by shortstop Andruw Monasterio and third baseman Anthony Seigler led to the Giants erasing a 1-0 deficit with three unearned runs.

In 14 starts at home this season, Peralta is 8-1 with a 1.83 ERA.

What's next:

Giants LHP Robbie Ray (10-8, 2.85 ERA) gets the ball in the series finale Sunday. Milwaukee hadn't announced a starting pitcher yet.

