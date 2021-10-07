Brewers playoffs: Milwaukee, Deer District show team pride

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Friday, Oct. 8.

Brewers pride is beaming across Milwaukee as banners hang with a new postseason motto: "Claws Up!"

"Everybody’s ready to get after it," said fan Russell Schubert.

Fans are rallying behind the Brewers as they head into the NL Division Series, picking up gear at the team store Thursday.

"It’s just an exciting time, and after a rough couple of years, it’s bringing everyone back out," fan Monika Tsitso said.

Blue and yellow lights shimmered in Milwaukee's skyline Thursday – from city hall to Discovery World and the Hoan Bridge.

"This is our team. The Bucks won this year, so it would be great if we could not only win the NBA championship, but win it for baseball as well," said fan Kim Wolfram.

The Deer District is preparing for another party.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Milwaukee back to the District," said Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president.

The Brewers' postseason games will be shown on the big screen – out in the beer garden and inside The Mecca Sports Bar & Grill. Food trucks will line the plaza. Three thousand fans will be able to cheer on the Crew for the game.

"Just like the Deer District was the place to be for our Bucks playoff run, this will really be the place to be for baseball playoffs," Belot said.

Milwaukee, ready for another celebration, is showing its team pride.

"What a great time to be a Wisconsin sports fan," said Belot.

Milwaukee landmarks will be lit up blue and yellow – and the "Claws Up!" banners will stay up – throughout the Brewers' postseason run.

Fans are asked to flood social media with the #ClawsUpMKE and wear their favorite Brewers gear when the team takes on the Braves.