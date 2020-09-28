Milwaukee Brewers offer postseason gear for fans at Miller Park

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are trying to make sure you are ready for Game 1 of the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers -- with some great new gear. It's all available at the Brewers Team Store at Miller Park.

Brewers postseason gear at Miller Park

Stop by the store or place your order remotely: call us at 414-902-4750 or email the team at TeamStore@Brewers.com. You can also get a taste of the Team Store's Postseason collection by following @BrewersTeamStore on Instagram

Team Store Hours

  • Monday, September 28 - open starting at 8 a.m. 

Regular Store Hours

  • Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
