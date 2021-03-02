Brewers' Lorenzo Cain returns after 2020 opt-out, self reflection

Teams and players had to make many difficult decisions during the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Milwaukee Brewers' star Lorenzo Cain decided to opt-out and stay home with his family. Now, he's back.

It's hard not to notice Lorenzo Cain when he's on a baseball field. With his million-dollar smile and infectious laugh, all seems right at spring training.

"Just seeing the smiles and just being around the boys again, definitely a great feeling," said Cain.

Lorenzo Cain

In 2020, Cain was at spring training but opted-out of the season just five games in.

"100% it was the right choice. No doubt in my mind. I would do it again in a heartbeat," Cain said.

Concerns over COVID-19 were a big factor in his decision. More importantly, it was family that ultimately led him home.

"Throughout that time that I was home, I felt like we built another, I would say a special bond that I think was missing. I feel like we are closer more now than maybe throughout them growing up," said Cain.

Focusing on his family and health also brought Cain to a new place in his faith.

"I felt like I needed to make Him my focal point, and that’s what I strived to do throughout this time I was home. That’s what I’m going to continue to strive to do throughout the baseball season as well," Cain said.

Already in camp, Cain is doing exactly that.

"I feel like I’ve always been an approachable guy. But now I feel like not only am I approachable by just my teammates, but also guys that believe in God and want to talk about God with me," said Cain.

Lorenzo Cain

The time away has given Cain a new appreciation for what the game means to him personally, too.



"I missed the atmosphere in the clubhouse. I would say I missed my teammates. I would say I missed having the fans in the stands. I would say I missed just seeing the people that’s around me more than missing actually going out there and hitting a baseball," Cain said.

Another change occurred in the 2020 season for Cain -- his phone -- which benefitted some of his teammates, like Christian Yelich.

"I spoke to him a few times while he was gone, FaceTime, he’s got an iPhone now so he can FaceTime. So, we did that a few times," said Yelich.

Christian Yelich

Now, it's a different kind of face time for the veteran outfielder.

"I’ve already had a bunch of guys come up to me and just sat down, we were sitting in the locker room just having long conversations, you know, about just life in general, about baseball, about everything really," Cain said.

The next step for Cain isn't as much about baseball as it is getting used to being back in the game full-time, away from his family.

"It’s going to be a challenge. But it’s something that we’re going to have to find a way to get through it and work through it," said Cain. "We’ll get it done. I definitely have a job to do. I’m doing the best I can to, I guess, please both sides."

Cain's three sons and his wife are with him in Arizona, and they will come to Milwaukee him for the season as well.

