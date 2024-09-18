Brewers clinch NL Central; merchandise, ticket info fans should know

article

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the 2024 National League Central Division title on Wednesday following a Chicago Cubs loss to the Oakland Athletics.

It marks the sixth time in the past seven seasons, and 10th time in franchise history, that the Brewers have reached the postseason. It is their fourth division crown since 2018.

Postseason gear

The Brewers Team Store at American Family Field will remain open after Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. It will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Brewers Team Store, American Family Field

Division Championship postseason gear is currently available, with new merchandise coming in daily, the team said. The collection includes Locker Room Division Champ tees, Division Champ caps, a pin and a pennant.

The Brewers Team Store is located at the left-field gate entrance at American Family Field. The store will take phone orders, ship to your house and accommodate in-store pickup. Orders can be placed by calling 414-902-4750 or emailing the Brewers Team Store.

Single-game tickets for the first round of postseason games at American Family Field are available for purchase online starting Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

Fans who want early access to postseason tickets are encouraged to attend the Brewers' Drive-Thru Postseason Prep Rally on Friday from 6-9 a.m. at American Family Field. Fans will receive a free Brewers car flag and a brat, along with early access to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the public at 10 a.m.

The Drive-Thru Postseason Prep Rally will feature some familiar faces, too:

Brewers Hall of Famer Robin Yount

Manager Pat Murphy

Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver

Milwaukee Bucks Hall of Famer Sidney Moncrief

Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball alumnus Brian Butch

Wisconsin Badgers football alumnus Tarek Saleh

Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey alumna Casey O’Brien

Brewers mascot

Admirals mascot Roscoe

